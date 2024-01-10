Burglars make off with safe from Sausalito business

Sausalito police are looking for suspects who allegedly stole a safe from a business in the city this week.

According to Sausalito police, between approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday, two unidentified individuals broke into a commercial establishment in the 600 block of Bridgeway.

Police said one of the suspects prowled the premises and located a safe. The suspect then dragged it outside and was met by the other suspect. Both of them then picked the safe up, loaded it into a vehicle parked nearby, and fled.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance and saw that a few people were walking by the premises as the suspects were carrying the safe to the vehicle, police said.

Those who have relevant information about the burglary are urged to contact the Sausalito Police Department.