Burglars crash into Oakland business to gain access to building

OAKLAND — Oakland police said two people crashed into a storefront on Tuesday morning to get inside and burglarize the business.

Officers received a report around 9:45 p.m. that a vehicle rammed into a business on the 500 block of Embarcadero West.

Police learned two people were responsible for the crash, and it was done to get the front door open. The burglars then entered the business and took several items before leaving in the same vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-238-3951.