Building fire displaces 3 San Leandro residents early Christmas morning

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN LEANDRO — Three people were displaced by a residential building fire in San Leandro early Christmas morning, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The blaze hit the center hallway of the building located at 14550 East 14th Street, fire officials said on social media shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. The blaze has been contained.

No casualties were reported, the fire department said on social media shortly before 7:15 a.m.

The American Red Cross has reportedly responded to provide aid to the displaced residents.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 8:22 AM PST

