Building boom in Alameda providing much needed housing

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) -- It seems everywhere you look in Alameda, new homes and housing units are under construction as the island community is undergoing a major building boom.

On the grounds of old Naval Air Station, dozens of condominiums are in varying stages of construction. More than 350 units are going up at Alameda Landing and another 362 apartment units with retail spaces are being built on the site of the historic Del Monte Warehouse.

Angie Watson-Hajjem has lived in Alameda for nearly 30 years, she loves seeing it grow.

"I love Alameda. I think everyone who lives here knows this is a very special place," said Watson-Hajjem. "I am happy to see Alameda build housing."

She loves the schools, the people and the neighborhoods.

Over the next eight years, the state wants Alameda to build a little more than 5,300 homes to fulfill the regional crisis, hopefully to combat the statewide housing crisis. Several other Bay Area cities are expected to do the same.

"There's a lot going on right now. Both on the residential side and on the commercial side," said Alameda's planning, building and transportation director Andrew Thomas.

Thomas says the city is working on how it's going to zone the land by the end of this year to accommodate the state requirements for private entities to build more housing.

"We have kids going to the Alameda School District that are living in cars with their families," Thomas said. "Like their family is living in their cars."

Watson-Hajjem says knowing families are living in their cars is unacceptable.

"This is America," she said. "This should not be. It should not happen anywhere. Especially here in my Alameda. I don't want to see that happen. That needs to stop."