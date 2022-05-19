Rally outside Oakland City Hall mourns 10 killed in Buffalo shooting rampage

OAKLAND – A rally was held in Oakland Wednesday night for the victims of last weekend's deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York to remember the victims and as a call to action against hate.

Frank Ogawa Plaza next to City Hall is more than 2,600 miles away from Buffalo—the scene of a hate-filled shooting rampage in a supermarket that claimed the lives of 10 people, who were targeted because they were Black.

Cat Brooks is the Executive Director of the Anti-Police Terror Project and helped organize the rally Wednesday in response to the massacre.

"I cried and actually I've been crying since Saturday which was shocking for me because of the work that I do. I deal with black death every day," Brooks said.

The Anti Police-Terror Project and Community Ready Corps wanted to do something in response.

They held a rally Wednesday to promote healing, call for an end to white supremacy and acknowledge the victims.

Wednesday's event was also intended to be something of a celebration.

"We're not just gonna mourn. We're gonna celebrate Black life and re-affirm our commitment to fight white supremacy, wherever it may sprout it's ugly head," Brooks told KPIX 5.

Community leaders prayed for peace, in front of a large crowd of supporters and allies.

It was also a call to defend against racist attacks, an issue close to the heart of local artist Randolph Belle, who says he worries for the safety of his teenage daughter.

"We are just trying to live you know so it's just a mix of emotions: fear, anger, distrust all at the same time," Belle said.