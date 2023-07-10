Watch CBS News
Photos released of pair suspected of stealing 'Buddy' the therapy dog in San Rafael

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael released surveillance photos of two people suspected of stealing a therapy dog in training last week.

 "Buddy", a Cavailer Poodle mix, was taken from the 1000 block of Fourth Street in the city's downtown on Friday. The dog was being trained by a local nonprofit.

Photos released Monday show two women with the dog. One of the suspects had the dog on a leash, while the other followed.

Police describe Buddy as weighing 12 pounds, with white short curly hair and brown spots. Buddy was also last seen wearing a green collar.

"SRPD would like to get Buddy back home," the department said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000 or to submit tips by visiting http://srpd.org/tips.   

First published on July 10, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

