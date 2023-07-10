Photos released of pair suspected of stealing 'Buddy' the therapy dog in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael released surveillance photos of two people suspected of stealing a therapy dog in training last week.

"Buddy", a Cavailer Poodle mix, was taken from the 1000 block of Fourth Street in the city's downtown on Friday. The dog was being trained by a local nonprofit.

Photos released Monday show two women with the dog. One of the suspects had the dog on a leash, while the other followed.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS OF TWO SUSPECTS WHO TOOK “BUDDY”:



SRPD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the two woman who took “Buddy” from in front of 1000 Fourth Street. Anyone with information is asked to call SRPD at 415-485-3000.



Buddy was stolen on July 7, 2023.… pic.twitter.com/O2YwuZ0GPV — San Rafael Police Department (@SanRafaelPolice) July 10, 2023

Police describe Buddy as weighing 12 pounds, with white short curly hair and brown spots. Buddy was also last seen wearing a green collar.

"SRPD would like to get Buddy back home," the department said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000 or to submit tips by visiting http://srpd.org/tips.