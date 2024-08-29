Brush fire shuts down Vasco Road at Alameda-Contra Costa border

A brush fire shut down Vasco Road in both directions Thursday evening near the boarder between Alameda and Contra Costa counties, according to authorities.

As of around 6:30 p.m., CHP reported that the fire had halted traffic between from Dalton Ave in Livermore to Camino Diablo in Contra Costa County. All northbound and southbound lanes of Vasco Rd. were blocked.

The Dublin office of the CHP also posted about the fire at 6:40 p.m., saying it was causing major traffic delays. Photos posted by the account appeared to show the fire was extinguished, but the closure remained in place.

Major delays on Vasco Road. An earlier fire has caused Vasco Road to be completely shut down at the Alameda - Contra Costa county line. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GbTOQhuH4E — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) August 30, 2024

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.