Brush fire shuts down Vasco Road at Alameda-Contra Costa border

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A brush fire shut down Vasco Road in both directions Thursday evening near the boarder between Alameda and Contra Costa counties, according to authorities.

As of around 6:30 p.m., CHP reported that the fire  had halted traffic between from Dalton Ave in Livermore to Camino Diablo in Contra Costa County. All northbound and southbound lanes of Vasco Rd. were blocked.  

The Dublin office of the CHP also posted about the fire at 6:40 p.m., saying it was causing major traffic delays. Photos posted by the account appeared to show the fire was extinguished, but the closure remained in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

