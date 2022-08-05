Crews get upper hand on brush fire burning in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore are making progress on a fire that was burning near Las Positas Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted that crews were assisting the Livermore Fire Department on a fire burning on the 7500 block of Las Positas Road Friday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. The first call regarding the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m.

As of around 3:35 p.m., fire crews were getting knockdown on the fire, Alameda County officials said.

They also tweeted images of the earlier firefight.

Firefighters are getting knockdown on the fire. pic.twitter.com/hI5bt2HIGH — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 5, 2022

So far, there are not details about how the fire started or if any structures were threatened or damaged.