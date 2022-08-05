Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews get upper hand on brush fire burning in Livermore

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:04

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore are making progress on a fire that was burning near Las Positas Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted that crews were assisting the Livermore Fire Department on a fire burning on the 7500 block of Las Positas Road Friday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. The first call regarding the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m.

As of around 3:35 p.m., fire crews were getting knockdown on the fire, Alameda County officials said.

They also tweeted images of the earlier firefight.

So far, there are not details about how the fire started or if any structures were threatened or damaged. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.