Brush fire burns near Highway 880, Oakland Coliseum

A brush fire was burning near the Oakland Coliseum Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was burning on East Bay Regional Park District land in the area of Oakport St. and Zhone Way near the northeast corner of the Coliseum complex and just across Interstate Highway 880.

About two acres had burned as of 4:19 p.m.

The Oakland Fire Department said vehicles on southbound I-880 may see and smell smoke; minor traffic delays were expected.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 4:27 PM

