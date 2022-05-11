Brush fire burning near San Jose's Grant Ranch Park contained

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews in the South Bay are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Grant Ranch Park in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the one-acre fire shortly after 12:30 p.m.

#GrantInc Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Grant Ranch Park in San Jose. The fire is currently 1 acre in size. pic.twitter.com/63hXMgwVaX — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 11, 2022

About a half an hour later, authorities confirmed that crews were able to contain the fire to one acre.

Firefighters made quick progress and were able to contain the fire to 1 acre in size. They will remain at scene for the next 2 hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. #GrantInc pic.twitter.com/82ZJrdHHfU — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 11, 2022

Fire crews will remain at scene for the next two hours to ensure there are no flare ups. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.