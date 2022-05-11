Brush fire burning near San Jose's Grant Ranch Park contained
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews in the South Bay are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Grant Ranch Park in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the one-acre fire shortly after 12:30 p.m.
About a half an hour later, authorities confirmed that crews were able to contain the fire to one acre.
Fire crews will remain at scene for the next two hours to ensure there are no flare ups. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
