Brush fire burning in Richmond near Point Pinole

RICHMOND -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Richmond brush fire. CBS

The fire is burning in the area Giant Highway and Collins Avenue in Richmond as of 1:30 p.m., not far from Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. The Crocket-Carquinez Fire Department Twitter account posted that a unit had been dispatched to assist with the fire.

There were reports that a second alarm had been called for the fire.

Chopper 5 video from the scene showed Contra Costa Fire units also working the fire. While there were still some flames, crews seemed to be getting a handle on the fire. There did not appear to be any structures threatened.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be provided as they become available.