Watch CBS News
Local News

Brush fire burning in Richmond near Point Pinole

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

RICHMOND -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to authorities.  

Richmond brush fire
Richmond brush fire. CBS

The fire is burning in the area Giant Highway and Collins Avenue in Richmond as of 1:30 p.m., not far from Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. The Crocket-Carquinez Fire Department Twitter account posted that a unit had been dispatched to assist with the fire.  

There were reports that a second alarm had been called for the fire.

Chopper 5 video from the scene showed Contra Costa Fire units also working the fire. While there were still some flames, crews seemed to be getting a handle on the fire. There did not appear to be any structures threatened.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 1:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.