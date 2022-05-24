Update: Brush fire contained in remote area of Contra Costa near Tassajara
PLEASANTON -- Fire crews have contained a brush fire burning in a remote area of Contra Costa County near Tassajara Monday, according to authorities.
Video from Chopper 5 showed the brush fire burning near the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Highland Road.
As of about 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was approximately 25 acres.
Units from San Ramon Valley Fire, Contra Costa County Fire and Alameda County Fire have also been sent to the scene. Cal Fire is sending aircraft, bulldozers and hand crews.
While there are no homes nearby, Cal Fire said it is sending a full response to the so-called Camino incident.
Air units are using fire retardant to slow the spread of the flames as crews work to create control lines on the ground.
"Once we're able to make access, we will make access. And the number one priority is perimeter control," said San Ramon Valley Fire Battalion Chief Dan McNamera. "Once we get perimeter control, then we can start working on the hotspots within the perimeter of the fire."
Cal Fire said shortly before 6 p.m. that the fire had been contained to a little over 91 acres.
Crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours to ensure the fire is fully extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
