Brush fire breaks out off I-580 near Altamont Pass in Livermore
LIVERMORE -- Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near the Altamont Pass in Livermore Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
A Twitter post by the Cal Fire Santa Clara Alameda and Contra Costa County unit at around 1:18 p.m. said the fire was burning in the area of I-580 near Greenville Road. Alameda County Fire confirmed that right two westbound lanes of I-580 were closed due to the fire response.
The fire is reported to be approximately 2-3 acres in size and is visible from the freeway. Drivers are advised to use caution if traveling in the area.
