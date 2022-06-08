Watch CBS News
Brush fire breaks out off I-580 near Altamont Pass in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near the Altamont Pass in Livermore Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

A Twitter post by the Cal Fire Santa Clara Alameda and Contra Costa County unit at around 1:18 p.m. said the fire was burning in the area of I-580 near Greenville Road. Alameda County Fire confirmed that right two westbound lanes of I-580 were closed due to the fire response.

The fire is reported to be approximately 2-3 acres in size and is visible from the freeway. Drivers are advised to use caution if traveling in the area.  

First published on June 8, 2022 / 2:00 PM

