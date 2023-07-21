Bruce Lee superfan hopes people remember him for more than his movies

SAN FRANCISCO - It's been 50 years since Bruce Lee died, and one super fan is hoping people remember him for more than just what he accomplished on the big screen.

Bruce Lee has deep roots in San Francisco. He of course was born in the city and has ties to theaters and studios across the Bay.

For the 50th anniversary of his death, admission to the San Francisco's Chinese Historical Society of America Museum will be free — an idea that came from Bruce Lee super fan Jeff Chinn.

Chinn's contribution is more than that, however; most of the memorabilia that makes up the Bruce Lee exhibit at museum comes from Chinn's own personal collection.

"I don't take things like these lightly. In fact, I consider this a big responsibility for me to tell Bruce's story, to keep his memory alive," said Chinn. "He was very multi-layered. He was a teacher, philosopher, dancer."

A lucky number of guests got the chance to take a personal tour of the museum with Chinn, including fellow super fan Paolo Quilici.

"It's amazing to see that he's very prominent … even now. Even with everything going on in the world nowadays people still believe in him and his theories and his efforts," said Quilici.

It is those theories and efforts Chinn hopes to continue to pass along to everyone who comes through the exhibit.

Even all these years later, he believes we can all still learn a lot from one of San Francisco's most famous natives.