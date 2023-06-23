Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Brothers killed in fiery crash at Dublin-San Ramon border

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - 6 am 6/23/23
PIX Now - 6 am 6/23/23 08:46

Two brothers died in a fiery crash Tuesday night near the Dublin-San Ramon border that may have been caused by speed, according to police and the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Adam Rasheed, 25, and Khaleed Rasheed, 23, both of San Ramon, died when their vehicle hit a tree and a light pole shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dougherty and Fall Creek roads.

Officers responded and located the vehicle on fire, Dublin Police Capt. Gurvinder Gosal said Wednesday.

When fire crews put out the blaze, inside were the brothers. Adam Rasheed was driving and may have lost control of the vehicle before the crash, Gosal said.

The crash involved only the vehicle the Rasheeds were in, Gosal said. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 11:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.