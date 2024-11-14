Teen charged following alleged robbery after Brentwood road rage altercation

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed charges against a minor Friday who allegedly robbed an adult of a firearm and a cell phone after a road rage altercation.

On Nov. 2, Brentwood police said they responded to the Safeway on Balfour on a report of a robbery.

Arriving officers determined that the victim and four juveniles were engaged in a road rage confrontation before the alleged theft of a firearm and cell phone took place.

Officers were able to arrest two of the juveniles, while the other two remain outstanding.

The DA's office said it charged one of the juveniles with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon or by force likely to produce great bodily injury.