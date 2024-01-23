2 dead following possible murder-suicide near Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – Police say a man shot and killed a woman in unincorporated Brentwood on Monday night before turning the gun on himself.

He died later at a hospital.

Earlier that evening, deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office's Delta Station were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of East Sims Road.

Deputies contacted a man inside the residence who refused to come out of a bedroom and spoke through the door. The man said he had several firearms and would not exit the bedroom.

Negotiators and the Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrived after the man said he shot a woman, who was dead in the room.

A gunshot was later heard from within the bedroom. The SWAT team entered the room and found a dead woman and the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he later died, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jimmy Lee said Tuesday.

The identities of the two individuals are not yet being released.