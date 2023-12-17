Brentwood police detain 3 people as officers investigate deadly Antioch shooting

Three people were detained by Brentwood police following an investigation into a deadly Antioch shooting, authorities said Sunday.

Brentwood officers first searched the 1200 block of Dainty Avenue on Saturday for a vehicle allegedly involved in the reported crime.

Aside from locating the vehicle, they were also able to detain three suspects, the Brentwood police said in a statement.

A further search was conducted in a residence and its surrounding property by the Brentwood Police Department SWAT, during which drones and an Emergency Rescue Vehicle were utilized.

It rendered Dainty Avenue, between Griffith Drive and Sarah Street, inaccessible for approximately three hours, police said.

As of Sunday, police said there is no more threat to public safety in the area.