Brentwood police arrest two in burglary attempt, foot chase

BRENTWOOD - Brentwood police arrested an Antioch man Wednesday for allegedly trying to break into a business, leading police on a foot chase, and violating his parole.

They also arrested his female accomplice for assisting in the burglary and having an outstanding warrant.

Police arrested 37-year-old Antione Rice, of Antioch, and 33-year-old Christina Rivera, of Pittsburg.

Police said in a social media post that "early Wednesday morning" officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of Empire Avenue for an alarm call. Dispatch also received a call from someone at a remote video surveillance monitoring company who said they were watching a man attempting to break into the business.

The company provided a description of the suspect and saw that he got into a red SUV, which was allegedly driven by someone else.

An on-duty sergeant, who was close by, arrived in the area and spotted a red SUV driving into the Slatten Ranch parking lot. As soon as he attempted to do a traffic stop, the man took off on foot.

The officer was able to safely take Rice into custody, arresting him on suspicion of attempted burglary. Rice was also on parole for burglary.

Rivera, who was allegedly driving the SUV, was located in a nearby Starbucks drive-thru. She was arrested on suspicion of assisting in the attempted burglary and had a warrant for fraud.

Both Rice and Rivera were transported to the Martinez Detention Facility and booked.