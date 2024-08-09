Brentwood police arrest second suspect in Monday morning armed robbery

Brentwood police arrested the second suspect allegedly involved in an armed robbery early Monday that led to a police chase that ended with a vehicle crash off Highway 160.

Police on Thursday apprehended 38-year-old Sam Gray of Oakley, who is also a parolee.

Around 1 a.m., Monday, officers were sent to 50 Sand Creek Road following a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police that he was robbed at gunpoint and the suspects fled in a black sedan.

While officers interviewed the victim, Oakley police spotted the suspects' car in their jurisdiction and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled, leading to a pursuit that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into an embankment off state Highway 160.

Brentwood officers arrived and confirmed the vehicle matched the description of the suspects' car. Police found a loaded handgun and the stolen property in the vehicle and arrested Orey Douglas, 28, of Antioch.

Both Douglas and Gray were booked into Martinez Detention Facility.