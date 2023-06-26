Watch CBS News
Brentwood police arrest man sleeping in running car with firearm, drugs for sale

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood arrested a man Saturday morning who may have reached for a gun when police woke him in his still-running vehicle with drugs packaged for sale.

Officers found a man passed out in the driver's seat of a still-running car at 9:29 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Arlington Way.  

When officers tried waking 29-year-old Marcos Martinez Tovar, of Antioch, police said he began to reach for something on the side of his body.  

Officers allegedly found a loaded gun on Martinez Tovar. A search of his car turned up a 30-round capacity magazine, several rounds of ammunition, a variety of drugs police say included fentanyl, according to police.

Brentwood gun and drugs arrest
Gun and drugs seized in Brentwood  arrest. Brentwood Police Department

They also allegedly found a large sum of money, a small scale, a few cell phones, and clear plastic baggies. 

Tovar was on felony probation, Police arrested him on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of drugs for sale, transporting drugs, felony probation violation, and more. 

Police took Tovar to the Martinez Detention Facility.

