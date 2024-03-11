Man arrested in Brentwood accused of evading police, possessing drugs and weapons

BRENTWOOD – A man was arrested last week in Brentwood after allegedly evading police and being found with illegal drugs and a firearm.

On Wednesday, Brentwood officers were in the area of Lone Tree Way and state Highway 4 when they spotted a vehicle that was wanted for evading police. California Highway Patrol attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle evaded police and was last seen in the area of Claremont and Brookdale drives.

While Brentwood officers were searching for the vehicle, dispatch received a call about an abandoned vehicle and a suspicious person hiding in the bushes. Believing this may be the suspect., a perimeter was created around the area.

Soon after, police saw a man in all dark clothing with a mask who fled from officers and began jumping fences in adjacent yards. A Brentwood officer saw the suspect and arrested Carlos Elizaldeortiz, 23, of PIttsburg.

Police looked in Elizaldeortiz's vehicle and allegedly found fentanyl, ammunition, and two magazines. On the following day, police found a loaded firearm that they believe Elizadeortiz left in his path the previous day as he fled from police.

Elizaldeortiz was arrested on suspicion of evading police, being a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs, and other crimes.