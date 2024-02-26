Man accused of multiple Brentwood burglaries, possessing drugs, grenade launcher

BRENTWOOD – Contra Costa County authorities announced Monday that an Oakland man has been charged in connection with multiple burglaries in the city of Brentwood, along with possession of drugs and a grenade launcher.

According to Brentwood police, the suspect was linked to several commercial burglaries along the Lone Tree Road corridor last month.

On Feb. 17, officers spotted the suspect in his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found four ounces of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with evidence connected to the burglaries.

Police arresting a man identified as 49-year-old Marcus Palacios in connection with several burglaries in Brentwood, Feb. 17, 2024. Brentwood Police Department

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Marcus Palacios, was arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail.

On Friday, the Contra Costa County DA's office filed multiple counts of burglary against Palacios in connection with the burglaries last month, along with burglaries that took place in August 2023.

Palacios was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs, vandalism and possessing an explosive device after Oakley police found a grenade launcher in his vehicle during a probation search.

Items, including drugs and a grenade launcher, that police said were found during an arrest of a burglary suspect in Brentwood on Feb. 17, 2024. Brentwood Police Department

According to jail records, Palacios remains in custody as of Monday pending a preliminary hearing. His bail has been set at $420,000.