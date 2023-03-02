Father, son reach plea agreement on deadly Brentwood shooting

BRENTWOOD – A father and son charged with killing a Brentwood man during a 2021 shootout have reached a plea agreement, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that 45-year-old Dennis Lindsay will serve 12 years and four months in prison for killing 48-year-old Justin Silva and residential burglary. His son, 21-year-old Nathan Rampone-Lindsay, will also serve the same sentence for manslaughter and preventing a witness from filing a police report.

On the afternoon of August 24, 2021, Brentwood Police responded to a shooting on a property near Brentwood Boulevard and Sellers Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Silva dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also found Dennis Lindsay and 50-year-old Daniel Marmino, another defendant in the case, with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

According to investigators, the property was owned by a Lindsay family member. Silva was employed on the property to do carpentry work and had lived on an outbuilding there.

Prosecutors said the relationship between Silva and the Lindsay family had turned "acrimonious" and that Silva received an eviction notice, telling him to leave by September 1, 2021.

On August 24, prosecutors said Dennis Lindsay, his son and Marmino went to Silva's home armed with an automatic pistol with an extended magazine, a flare gun, bear spray and a knife. The elder Lindsay and Marmino tore down a wooden side wall of Silva's home and entered with weapons drawn.

In response, Silva used his guns to open fire on the pair, wounding them. Prosecutors said Nathan Rampone-Lindsay, who was behind his father and Marmino, returned fire with the automatic pistol with 30 rounds.

Silva was struck 20 times and died at the scene.

"Justin Silva's surviving family and loved ones can now begin the process of healing and recovery from his senseless murder," Deputy DA Jennifer Tompkins said in a statement Wednesday.

"While nothing can bring Justin Silva back to his family and friends, justice has been served on his behalf," Tompkins said.

Prosecutors said Marmino and a fourth defendant, identified as 74-year-old Roger Lindsay, entered pleas for their roles in the incident last year. Their sentencing is scheduled for March 27.

Meanwhile, Dennis Lindsay and Nathan Rampone-Lindsay will be sentenced on April 14.