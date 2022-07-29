Brazen thief drives off in unmarked San Francisco police car

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A 36-year-old Dublin man was in custody after he allegedly drove off in an unmarked San Francisco police car, evaded officers in a short pursuit and crashed into another vehicle, injuring three others.

San Francisco police said the patrol vehicle was stolen in the 200 block of Geary Street in Union Square at about 5:57 p.m. on Thursday.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Market Street and 9th Street and attempted a stop. But the driver failed to yield and a brief pursuit ensued.

Officers terminated the pursuit in the area of Mission and South Van Ness. During a search of the area, they discovered that the stolen police vehicle had been involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle at Mission Street and Duboce Street. Three occupants of the other vehicle were injured.

They were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the stolen police vehicle -- identified as Sidney Hill -- fled on foot and was apprehended in the area.

Hill was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of stealing a vehicle, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

While and arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.