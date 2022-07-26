Enforcement intensified in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood in wake of brazen murder

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- In the aftermath of the brazen daylight shooting death of Uber driver Kon 'Patrick' Fung, Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong announced Tuesday increased enforcement in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood.

"First of all, my condolences go out to the Fung family," Armstrong said at a Tuesday morning news conference. "Last week I had the opportunity to meet family members and understand how saddened they are by this tragic incident. I think the entire city is saddened by what happened to Mr. Fung."

"In response to that, the Oakland police department has begun to shift resources into the area where that crime occurred and also two blocks closer that area which is our Little Saigon area."

Included in the enforcement efforts will be a new community liaison officer who will be housed in a temporary substation in the neighborhood.

Fung, 52, was working a weekend shift on July 17 when two suspects approached him at around 11 am in the 2000 block of 13th Ave. and either tried to rob him of his belongings or take his car by force.

In surveillance video released by investigators, a suspect wearing a yellow hoodie yanks Fung's door open, pulling out a gun. After a short altercation lasting less than a minute, a single shot rings out and the suspects run away.

Caution: video contains deadly violence

OPD Needs Help Identifying Individuals Wanted in Connection with the Shooting Death of Kon Fung The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is releasing this video in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Kon Fung. The incident occurred on July 17, 2022, just after 11:00 am, in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. OPD detectives are asking you to listen closely to the voices and watch the mannerisms of those in the video. If you know these individuals or have information about this case, please contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. Posted by Oakland Police Department on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

In the video, the suspects are two males. One was wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers; the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers.

In a press release, police said detectives were "asking you to listen closely to the voices and watch the mannerisms of those in the video."

Investigators said the vehicle used in the homicide was recovered in San Francisco on July 18.

At Tuesday's news conference, leaders from the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce said they would be adding to the $12,500 reward offered by Oakland police and CrimeStoppers of Oakland for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who knows the suspects in the video was asked to call the police department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.