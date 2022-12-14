Watch CBS News
Brazen daylight shooting in Castro Valley hospitalizes two

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – A shooting in broad daylight in Castro Valley sent two victims to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred around 9:16 a.m. on the 22400 Block of Center St. The suspects fled in a vehicle afterwards, prompting reports to describe the shooting as an "ambush."

Detectives were on scene later Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated when KPIX learns more details.

