Longtime Giant Brandon Crawford to reportedly sign with St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – Brandon Crawford, the longtime San Francisco Giants shortstop and its last link to the team's World Series dynasty, is reportedly signing with the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2024 season.

According to The Athletic, the 37-year-old is expected to serve in a backup role behind rookie shortstop Masyn Winn and second baseman / centerfielder Tommy Edman, who had wrist surgery in the offseason.

The St. Louis Cardinals are signing Brandon Crawford, sources tell The Athletic. The move brings needed veteran shortstop depth behind Masyn Winn, with Tommy Edman's status for Opening Day unclear.



News here, more to come: https://t.co/gt0tBtsy3s — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) February 26, 2024

A native of Pleasanton, Crawford grew up rooting for the Giants and made his debut with the team in the 2011 season. During 13 seasons with San Francisco, Crawford won two World Series championships (2012 and 2014), was a three-time All Star and a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Last season, Crawford was the longest tenured Giant on the roster and the last player remaining from its championship era. In 94 games, Crawford hit just .194 and hit seven homers during the 2023 season.

The Athletic reported that the deal is pending a physical. Terms of the deal were not immediately known.