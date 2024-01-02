Boyfriend arrested for homicide of missing Capitola woman Alyx Kamakaokalani; human remains found in Tilden Park

Police in Capitola on Tuesday arrested the boyfriend of a woman who went missing last month in connection with her homicide and confirmed human remains were found in Berkeley's Tilden Park during the investigation.

According to a release issued by the Capitola Police Department Tuesday afternoon, officers successfully apprehended 54-year-old El Cerrito resident Theobald "Theo" Lengyel and arrested him for the homicide of his girlfriend, 61-year-old Capitola resident Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani.

Capitola police arrest homicide suspect Theobald Lengyel. Capitola Police Department

Police said Lengyel was arrested in Santa Cruz County earlier Tuesday with assistance from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. The arrest came after "an intensive and collaborative investigation by the Capitola Police Department" as the lead agency in the

case in collaboration with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office and the El Cerrito Police Department.

Kamakaokalani was last seen on Dec. 3, prompting a missing person investigation by Bay Area law enforcement agencies that was initiated on Dec. 12, police said. Capitola police detectives gathered evidence, conducted interviews, and worked with partner agencies to piece together the circumstances surrounding Kamakaokalani's disappearance.

As detectives developed leads in the investigation, police said it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Lengyel as a suspect on Dec. 19. Police also said the investigation led detectives to recover human remains in a wooded area of Tilden Regional Park in Berkley, though the identification of the remains as Kamakaokalani is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

"The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalanil. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time," the press release regarding the case read.

Lengyel is best known as a former member of the Bay Area experimental rock band Mr. Bungle that was founded by singer Mike Patton, guitarist Trey Spruance and bassist Trevor Dunn in 1985. Lengyel played saxophone, clarinet and keyboards in the band for over a decade before leaving the group due to creative differences in 1996.

Capitola police said the investigation is ongoing and that they would not provide further details at this time. Additional updates will be sent out by police as information becomes available.