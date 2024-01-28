Watch CBS News
Boy seriously hurt in Napa County dirt bike accident

ST. HELENA -- A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured riding a dirt bike in Napa County near St. Helena Sunday morning, according to a California Highway Patrol post on social media.

The boy, who was taken by CHP helicopter to Children's Hospital in Oakland, was accompanied by another juvenile rider who also sustained injuries, the CHP reported.

Neither rider was identified and details of the exact location and nature of the incident were not released.

St. Helena Fire Department and Napa County fire crews responded and Napa CHP will be investigating.

A CHP helicopter responds to a dirt-bike-riding injury in Napa County Jan. 28, 2024 CHP via Facebook

First published on January 28, 2024 / 5:03 PM PST

