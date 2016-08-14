7-Year-Old Boy Believed Abducted From Dublin Home Found In Reno With Mother

DUBLIN (CBS SF) -- A 7-year-old boy who went missing Saturday after his mother allegedly abducted him from a Dublin home has been found safe, according to police.

Markedion Jules was found in Reno with his mother, 41-year-old Krista Jules, police said late Sunday morning.

Reno police notified Dublin police they located the pair sleeping inside the Lincoln SUV the boy's mother was believed to have been driving.

Krista Jules and 37-year-old Lamar Spear allegedly abducted the boy at about 7:10 a.m. Saturday, from a Dublin home located in the 6000 block of Dublin Boulevard.

Officers initially believed Krista Jules had taken the boy, whom she does not have legal custody of, to Sacramento or Tulare County.

Reno officers have detained Krista Jules. Police did not say whether Spear was located.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed