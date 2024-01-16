South Bay News

Box truck collides with school bus, CHP patrol vehicle, closing northbound lane of Hwy 17 in Los Gatos

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A collision involving a box truck, a school bus and a CHP SUV on northbound State Route 17 in Los Gatos Tuesday afternoon is impacting traffic, authorities said.

According to the San Jose office of the California Highway Patrol, the right northbound lane of Highway 17 at Alma Bridge Road was closed as of shortly before 3 p.m. due to the collision. 

CHP said there were no injuries in the incident. CHP personnel are on scene working to clear the lane. Authorities did not say if there were any children on the school bus at the time of the collision.

The right lane reopened at around 4:20 p.m., CHP said. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. 

First published on January 16, 2024 / 4:14 PM PST

