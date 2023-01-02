Watch CBS News
Boulders block traffic on U.S. Highway 50 in Sierra

CBS San Francisco

KYBURZ, El Dorado County -- Traffic was stuck in both directions on U.S. Highway 50 in the Sierra Tuesday afternoon because of boulders blocking the roadway.

Caltrans said traffic was holding in both directions just east of Kyburz. The boulders were blown up with explosives in order to facilitate the clearing of the road.

At 1:30 p.m., Caltrans said the estimated time of reopening was an hour, but as of 2:36 p.m. drivers reported still being stuck and seeing other drivers out of their vehicles.

By 3:05 p.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was underway as crews performed clean-up work.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 3:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

