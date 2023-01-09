BottleRock announces Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone as 2023 headliners

Lizzo at home Lizzo at home 08:30

NAPA -- BottleRock Napa Valley organizers on Monday announced the line-up for the 2023 edition of the Wine Country music festival with headliners Lizzo, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Post Malone.

Others notable acts on the bill include hip-hop upstart Lil Nas X, '80s heroes Duran Duran, alternative rock favorites the Smashing Pumpkins, rising bluegrass guitar phenom Billy Strings, veteran disco-funk group Nile Rodgers & Chic, legendary hip-hop crew the Wu Tang Clan and much more.

The festival made the announcement at 8 a.m. Monday on its social media accounts ahead of the Tuesday 12 p.m. on-sale date for three-day festival tickets. The full festival line-up and ticket information can be found at the BottleRock website.

The BottleRock 2023 lineup is HERE! 🥳🎶



3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 10, at noon PT. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KAxfofpzAz — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 9, 2023

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were one of the headliners for the 2020 festival that was cancelled.

As has been traditional with the fest, BottleRock is including a number of local acts in the line-up such as returning North Bay soul/funk group Monophonics, roots rock band the Silverado Pickups (which is made up of several wine-industry professionals and vintners) and San Francisco rockers the Stone Foxes.