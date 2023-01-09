BottleRock announces Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone as 2023 headliners
NAPA -- BottleRock Napa Valley organizers on Monday announced the line-up for the 2023 edition of the Wine Country music festival with headliners Lizzo, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Post Malone.
Others notable acts on the bill include hip-hop upstart Lil Nas X, '80s heroes Duran Duran, alternative rock favorites the Smashing Pumpkins, rising bluegrass guitar phenom Billy Strings, veteran disco-funk group Nile Rodgers & Chic, legendary hip-hop crew the Wu Tang Clan and much more.
The festival made the announcement at 8 a.m. Monday on its social media accounts ahead of the Tuesday 12 p.m. on-sale date for three-day festival tickets. The full festival line-up and ticket information can be found at the BottleRock website.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers were one of the headliners for the 2020 festival that was cancelled.
As has been traditional with the fest, BottleRock is including a number of local acts in the line-up such as returning North Bay soul/funk group Monophonics, roots rock band the Silverado Pickups (which is made up of several wine-industry professionals and vintners) and San Francisco rockers the Stone Foxes.
