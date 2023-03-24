77-year-old San Francisco man missing since Monday, believed to be at-risk

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a 77-year-old Sunset District man who is missing and is believed to be at-risk.

According to officers, Boon Kwa was last seen at his home on the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. He is considered at-risk due to his age.

Police describe Kwa as standing 5'3", weighing 120 pounds, bald and with brown eyes.

77-year-old Boon Kwa was last seen at his home in San Francisco on March 20, 2023. San Francisco Police Department

Additional details about his disappearance were not immediately available.

Anyone who may see Kwa is asked to call 911 and report his location and physical description. Information on his possible whereabouts should be submitted to the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".