Bomb threat forces evacuation of South San Jose nursing school
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Thursday are asking the public to avoid the area of a nursing school in South San Francisco after receiving reports of a bomb threat, authorities said.
Police said shortly before 3 p.m., they received a call regarding a bomb threat at the Unitek College campus on the 6800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard .
Police said the school is being evacuated. Officers will be conducting a safety sweep of the campus.
San Jose police tweeted about the incident Thursday afternoon.
Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation. Traffic surrounding the campus will be impacted by responding units and possible street closures.
Police said they would provide additional information as it becomes available.
for more features.