Bomb threat forces evacuation of South San Jose nursing school

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Thursday are asking the public to avoid the area of a nursing school in South San Francisco after receiving reports of a bomb threat, authorities said.

Police said shortly before 3 p.m., they received a call regarding a bomb threat at the Unitek College campus on the 6800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard .

Police said the school is being evacuated. Officers will be conducting a safety sweep of the campus.

San Jose police tweeted about the incident Thursday afternoon.

Units are currently at the Unitek College Campus in the 6800 block of Santa Teresa Blvd responding to a bomb threat.



The school is being evacuated and Officers will be conducting a sweep of the campus.



TOC: 2:55 PM pic.twitter.com/pHelsWsdJT — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 21, 2022

Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation. Traffic surrounding the campus will be impacted by responding units and possible street closures.

Police said they would provide additional information as it becomes available.