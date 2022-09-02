Bomb threat evacuates Jefferson High in Daly City

DALY CITY - An apparent bomb threat at Jefferson High School in Daly City has led to a complete evacuation of students and staff, according to a statement made by the district superintendent.

The District Office was made aware of a potential threat of an explosive device being placed on campus through social media.

The school administration immediately notified the Daly City Police, who arrived on campus shortly thereafter.

All students and staff have been evacuated to the football field while police conduct a sweep of the campus for explosive devices.

While every precaution is being taken, the district is "not yet convinced that this is a credible threat."

Classes will resume as usual when police give the all-clear.