Body with severe injuries found near Oakland Convention Center

OAKLAND - A person who was found in downtown Oakland on Monday morning died from severe injuries, police said.

The person was discovered just before 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of Clay Street near the Oakland Convention Center.

Officers responded and located the person, who was pronounced dead by firefighters and medical personnel.

Police are investigating and releasing no other information now. Anyone with information about the case can call Oakland police at (510) 238-3728.