Body found at Pacifica State Beach Friday evening

CBS/Bay City News Service

PACIFICA -- A body was found about 5 p.m. Friday at the north end of Pacifica State Beach, locally known as Linda Mar Beach, Pacifica police said.

The body was recovered from the shoreline with the assistance of a helicopter from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, police said.

The death is under investigation by the Pacifica Police Department and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

Crime tips may also be submitted online to http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp

