Body found near Oakland's Clinton Park investigated as suspicious death

Police in Oakland are investigating a body found Tuesday morning a block away from Clinton Park as a suspicious death, authorities confirmed.

According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, on Monday just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of East 11th Street to investigate a report of a deceased person.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive individual and summoned paramedics to the scene, who pronounced the individual deceased. Police did not offer any details regarding the person's identity or the possible circumstances surrounding their death

Police said the investigation into the person's death is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3821.