Body found floating in water near Oakland Coliseum over the weekend

OAKLAND – Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the water near the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The body was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in a waterway near the 5400 block of Coliseum Way.

After recovering the body, authorities turned it over to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau. The person's name isn't known, police said.

No other information was released by police on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3728. 

First published on January 29, 2024 / 11:13 AM PST

