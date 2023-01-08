Dad says body found on Highway 4 in Concord was his son
CONCORD -- A body found alongside Highway 4 in Concord Saturday afternoon is believed to be a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year Day.
Concord police and California Highway Patrol dispatchers began receiving calls about the body at about 2 p.m.
The body was located on the eastbound side of Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
The family of Damond Lazenby Jr., who disappeared in the area on Jan. 1, tells KPIX that the body is their son. His car was discovered abandoned near where the body was discovered.
