Body found in Golden Gate Park on final day of Outside Lands festival

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was found dead in Golden Gate Park during the Outside Lands Music Festival Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police officers responded to reports of a fatality at a location on Nancy Pelosi Dr. behind the California Academy of Sciences at around 1:17 p.m. 

According to reports, the man had been removed from a portable restroom by first-responders from the San Francisco Fire Department a few minutes after 1 o'clock. The medical examiner was called to the scene to conduct an investigation, police said.

This was the second year that a body was found in the park during the Outside Lands festival. On Aug. 13, 2023, a woman's body was discovered stuffed inside a duffel bag near Fulton and 22nd streets and two persons of interest were detained a few months later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

