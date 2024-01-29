Body found on tracks at Balboa Park BART station delays early trains

BART service is recovering from early delays Monday morning after a body was found on the tracks near Balboa Park station.

According to transit officials, the body was discovered on the tracks between 1-1:30 a.m. San Francisco police and the San Francisco County coroner responded to the scene.

BART posted on social media that the station was closed and there was no service there at around 4:30 a.m.

There is a station closure and currently no service at Balboa Park station on the San Francisco Line in all direction due to police activity. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 29, 2024

BART officials said the station reopened at around 5:20 a.m. after the first two trains of the morning were delayed. There was an initial 20-minute delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay direction, but service is recovering.

The coroner has the body and said no foul play is suspected in the incident.