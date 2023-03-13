Body found along Sausalito shoreline identified as 70-year-old woman

SASUALITO – Deputies in Marin County on Monday released the name of a woman whose body was found in the water off Sausalito last week.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the woman was identified a 70-year-old Carolynn Leslie Dean, a Sausalito resident.

Around 8:25 a.m. on Friday, authorities were called to the shore after a passerby found the body within the surf line of the bay near the Spinnaker Restaurant. When first responders arrived, they found Dean, who was fully clothed and unresponsive, floating in the water.

After she was pulled from the water, Dean was pronounced dead at the scene by responders.

Deputies said that Dean did not have identification on her when she was found. Her identity was confirmed following an investigation and her next of kin have been notified.

The sheriff's office said Monday that while a preliminary investigation found no overt signs of foul play, the cause of Dean's death remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and Sausalito police.

An autopsy on Dean along with toxicology testing is set for Tuesday.