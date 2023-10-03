Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Bodies of a woman, man pulled from Fremont creek

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a Fremont waterway Sunday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a riverbed near the 1300 block of Old Canyon Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report of two dead bodies.

A man and a woman were retrieved from the water, but no identification for either person was located, the Sheriff's Office said.

The cause and manner of their deaths will be determined by the medical examiner and this is an ongoing investigation.  

First published on October 3, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.