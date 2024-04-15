Boat capsizes off San Francisco coast; 4 boaters rescued

Four people were being treated at a hospital after being rescued from a capsized boat off the San Francisco coastline over the weekend, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department's marine unit was called on April 14 to respond to the waters off Ocean Beach near Great Highway and Fulton Street at about 9:52 a.m.

The four boaters were in the water and the 25-to-30-foot vessel capsized about five miles from the Golden Gate Bridge while heading out to sea, police said.

The SFPD marine unit and a San Francisco Bar Pilot vessel responded to the scene and successfully rescued the four boaters. They were each taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The vessel was still adrift in the water and the U.S. Coast Guard was broadcasting a safety/security alert. Police said the boat will be recovered later.