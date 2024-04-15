Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Boat capsizes off San Francisco coast; 4 boaters rescued

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/16/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/16/24 11:12

Four people were being treated at a hospital after being rescued from a capsized boat off the San Francisco coastline over the weekend, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department's marine unit was called on April 14 to respond to the waters off Ocean Beach near Great Highway and Fulton Street at about 9:52 a.m.

The four boaters were in the water and the 25-to-30-foot vessel capsized about five miles from the Golden Gate Bridge while heading out to sea, police said.

The SFPD marine unit and a San Francisco Bar Pilot vessel responded to the scene and successfully rescued the four boaters. They were each taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The vessel was still adrift in the water and the U.S. Coast Guard was broadcasting a safety/security alert. Police said the boat will be recovered later.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 1:53 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.