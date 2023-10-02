Blue Angels arrive in Oakland as San Francisco Fleet Week gets underway

OAKLAND -- The annual weeklong celebration of San Francisco's Fleet Week kicked off Monday as the Blue Angels arrived at the Oakland International Airport.

The starring attraction of the weekend air show arrived at the Oakland International Airport late Wednesday morning, though some of the aircraft arrived Sunday night.

The elite U.S. Navy flying crew will be performing over the San Francisco Bay Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Blue Angels are one of the biggest draws for Fleet Week.

The looming possibility of a government shutdown put the celebration in question last week, but the passage of a spending bill over the weekend averted the postponement of Fleet Week.

The U.S.S. John P. Murtha sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday. It's just one of the many vessels that will be docked along the Embarcadero this week for free public tours

On Monday, KPIX spoke to some of the sailors who call the Bay Area home and are excited to mix it up in San Francisco.

"I want to meet up with my family and friends that are still in the area. But at the same time, I want to meet the people out in town and get to know them," said Second Class Lt. Cody Brown, who is from San Jose.

"I'm looking forward to actually experiencing Fleet Week as a sailor this time, because I've been to them many times growing up. And I'm also excited to see my family," said First Class Petty Officer Maribel Hermosillo from Pleasant Hill.