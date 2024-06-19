Block party in San Francisco Castro District kicks off Frameline48 film festival

SAN FRANCISCO -- Castro Street was alive with excitement Wednesday night as the Frameline48 Film Festival kicked off, drawing crowds to the vibrant heart of San Francisco's LGBT community.

Antonio Castellanos, a prominent community leader and creator of "Jotería," a board game inspired by traditional Mexican lotería featuring LGBT characters, was among those in attendance.

"I really make (the game) focus on family and queerness and queer people are part of family so one of my main characters is la familia," Castellanos said.

The block party on Castro Street, stretching between Market and 18th Street, offered a variety of activities from 7 p.m. to 10 pm, including movies and drag shows, creating an inclusive and celebratory atmosphere.

"I think it's great. We do need films to tell our stories so that people that see themselves in us can find out that we exist. We can find our people, people that we can relate to," Castellanos said.

Event organizer Elliot Durham shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I've worked with Frameline over the years and it is hands down my favorite film festival. Not only is it entertaining but educational and important and adds a fantastic value."

Running from June 19 to the 29th, the Frameline48 festival is the longest-running, largest and most widely recognized queer film exhibition event in the world. Attendees have the opportunity to see a diverse lineup of films, including "1-800-On Her Own," "Across Time and Space: Black Queer Stories" and "After the Snowmelt."

As Pride celebrations continue, Antonio Castellanos delivered a heartfelt message to the community.

"Pride is important because there's a lot of people out there still that don't know that you can come to places like this. There's a lot of young people that are living in homes in fear of their families for being rejected, being bullied but it doesn't have to be that way and you can come here to the Castro with the people that won't judge you ... we might judge you on your outfit."