Blistering summer temps arrive in time for holiday weekend

CONCORD- The parking lot at Lime Ridge trailhead in Concord sat mostly empty on a scorching Friday morning, but there was one adventurous couple willing to brave the heat.

"We have someone else watching our other kids, so it was a chance to get away and go on a hike," said Dustin Boodgett, baby in tow.

Dustin and Moriah decided to seize the opportunity and go hiking, despite temperatures reaching a sweltering 100 degrees.

While anticipation of the weather is not uncommon in the Bay Area, experts emphasize the importance of taking precautions during such extreme conditions.

"This is a good time to remind them how to stay cool, hydrated, and how they're gonna be looking out for pets, the elderly, the neighbors who might be in need," Said Steve Hill, a Contra Costa Fire Department representative.

"Heat illness is a serious condition that could be a heat stroke, which is the worst case, but it is a medical emergency. Some of the symptoms are sweating or sometimes no sweating at all, slightly elevated body temperature, muscle aches, nausea, extreme fatigue, and in extreme cases, fainting," Hill explained.

The National Weather Service has issued a major heat risk advisory for residents in cities like Concord, Walnut Creek, San Jose, and Santa Rosa. Footage from the Skydrone reveals mostly dry landscapes, and hot temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s to lower 100s on Friday and Saturday.

As the heat wave continues in the Bay Area, residents are encouraged to stay indoors. That's what the Boodgetts were planning on doing next.

"Go relax in a cool house...we gotta go work and get some stuff done before the kids come home," Dustin said.

